Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Canadian Spirit Resources shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 696,333 shares.

Canadian Spirit Resources Stock Down 25.0%

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02.

Canadian Spirit Resources Company Profile

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Spirit Energy Corp. and changed its name to Canadian Spirit Resources Inc in June 2004. Canadian Spirit Resources Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

