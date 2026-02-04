Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,919,071 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the December 31st total of 3,111,334 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,578,795 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,578,795 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.34.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $230,787.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,386.45. This represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $617,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 295,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,573,226.76. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 52,288 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,857 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 384.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 22,438 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 17.3% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 214,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 558.0% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 46,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39,578 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE CPT traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.83. 1,247,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $97.17 and a 52-week high of $126.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 17.15%.The firm had revenue of $398.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 6.830-6.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 170.04%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company’s core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden’s asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden’s portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

