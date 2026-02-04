Callan Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Callan Family Office LLC reduced its position in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,361 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,192 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. TT Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. TT Capital Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Up 4.8%

BHP Group stock opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $74.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average of $57.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BHP

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group is an Anglo-Australian natural resources company engaged principally in the exploration, development, production and marketing of commodities. Its core businesses include the extraction and processing of iron ore, copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and other minerals. BHP operates large-scale mining and processing assets and supplies raw materials used across steelmaking, energy and industrial supply chains.

The company has a global operating footprint with significant assets and projects in Australia and the Americas, and commercial activities that serve customers worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.