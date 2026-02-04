Callan Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Callan Family Office LLC cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,549 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 16,495 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 667 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,574 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 20,951 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Director insider purchases — Amy B. Lane made a series of small purchases over recent months that were just disclosed; the filings show multiple buys (a mix of 2–22 share trades) and a modest increase in her holdings, a classic signal investors view as management/insider confidence. SEC Ownership Filing

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $3,686,365.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,286,121.80. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $151.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $159.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 58.30%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective (up from $181.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Guggenheim upgraded TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.86.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

