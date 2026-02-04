Callan Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Callan Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,836,310,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 174,339.6% in the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,974,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,447,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,816,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,360 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 94.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,517,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,524 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,325,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,995,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,364 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $1,621,676.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,723.21. The trade was a 40.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $225.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $228.83. The stock has a market cap of $204.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.92.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

