Callan Family Office LLC Acquires New Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,207 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 48.5% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 945,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,421,000 after purchasing an additional 308,717 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its position in Installed Building Products by 73.2% during the second quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 866,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,261,000 after buying an additional 366,250 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 1.3% during the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 514,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,767,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 481,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,741,000 after acquiring an additional 37,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 390,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,329,000 after acquiring an additional 50,606 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $265.00 target price on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $235.36.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $303.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.83 and a 12-month high of $317.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.49. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 62.74% and a net margin of 8.60%.The company had revenue of $778.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,001 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $536,828.28. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,308.44. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.63, for a total transaction of $1,258,150.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,303,538.37. This represents a 13.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc (NYSE: IBP) is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

