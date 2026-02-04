Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.1%

CGO stock opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $12.42.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund, Inc (NASDAQ: CGO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Calamos Investments, and pursues a flexible, multi‐asset strategy designed to adapt to changing market environments. Its objective is to deliver competitive risk‐adjusted returns over full market cycles by blending growth and income opportunities within a single vehicle.

The fund invests in a globally diversified portfolio of equity and debt securities, including common stocks, convertible securities and high‐yield corporate bonds.

