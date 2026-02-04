Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 179.84 and traded as high as GBX 184. Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 181.80, with a volume of 1,837,792 shares.

Cairn Homes Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.97, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 9.29. The company has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 179.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 178.21.

Cairn Homes Company Profile

Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company engages in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

