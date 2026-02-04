Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $228.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.83.

Shares of BR stock opened at $185.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.63 and a 200 day moving average of $234.20. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $183.30 and a 1 year high of $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.28% and a net margin of 13.11%.The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $900,384.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,354. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,214 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total value of $2,341,661.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,520.76. This represents a 62.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

