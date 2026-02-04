Bridges Investment Management Inc. Invests $748,000 in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.