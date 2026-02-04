Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Director Robert Mylod, Jr. Sells 40 Shares of Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) Director Robert Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,105.36, for a total value of $204,214.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,502.40. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $4,644.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5,227.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5,301.92. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,096.23 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41. The company has a market capitalization of $149.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 28.6% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the second quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 0.5% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Booking by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Booking from $5,620.00 to $5,710.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6,000.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Mizuho set a $6,000.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Booking from $6,700.00 to $6,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,199.69.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

