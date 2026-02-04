Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Director Robert Mylod, Jr. Sells 40 Shares of Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) Director Robert Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,105.36, for a total value of $204,214.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,502.40. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
BKNG stock opened at $4,644.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5,227.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5,301.92. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,096.23 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41. The company has a market capitalization of $149.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.
- Positive Sentiment: KAYAK named Peer Bueller as CEO and moved co‑founder Steve Hafner to Executive Chair, a management reshuffle that signals continuity and focused leadership for the KAYAK brand within Booking’s portfolio. This could be a longer‑term operational positive for brand strategy. KAYAK appoints Peer Bueller as Chief Executive Officer
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary: a recent Seeking Alpha piece reiterates a Buy view, calling the pullback a potential buying opportunity based on Booking’s strong cash flow, loyalty/AI initiatives, buybacks and SEA expansion (Agoda). That support could attract value‑oriented investors on weakness. Booking Holdings: The Pullback Looks Like A Buying Opportunity
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reporting in the data set shows zero shares/NaN changes — the figures appear unreliable or misreported, so there’s no clear evidence of a coordinated short squeeze or ramped shorting driving today’s move.
- Neutral Sentiment: MarketWatch noted Booking underperformed peers on Monday despite daily gains, suggesting sector rotation or relative‑performance flows may be contributing to volatility rather than a company‑specific shock. Booking Holdings Inc. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors despite daily gains
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: coverage flagged that Booking’s shares dropped sharply during the most recent session, which is the immediate proximate cause of today’s move as traders adjust positions and algorithms react to rapid price movement. Booking Holdings (BKNG) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: a director disclosed a small sale (40 shares). The dollar value is modest and unlikely to be a material signal, but any insider sale can be interpreted negatively by some traders. SEC Form 4 — Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sale
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Booking from $5,620.00 to $5,710.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6,000.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Mizuho set a $6,000.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Booking from $6,700.00 to $6,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,199.69.
Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.
Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.
