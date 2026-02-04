BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ORCL. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Stephens upped their target price on Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.03.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $154.65 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $444.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.52, for a total value of $1,925,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 144,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,728,655.60. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,136,764. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Income Insurance Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Ballast Rock Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 65,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

