BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (MVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 2nd

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE MVF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.03. 272,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,796. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $7.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 144,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 86,241 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 341.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc (NYSE: MVF) is an actively managed, closed-end investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income tax, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by U.S. states, territories, municipalities, agencies and authorities. By focusing on high-quality tax-exempt bonds, the fund aims to deliver a steady stream of federally tax-exempt distributions to its shareholders.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes bonds across a range of maturities and sectors, with an emphasis on intermediate to long-term durations.

