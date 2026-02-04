BlackRock Energy and Resources (LON:BERI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 184 and last traded at GBX 182.50, with a volume of 413604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 160.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 142.35. The company has a market capitalization of £202.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.98.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Company Profile

The Company aims to achieve an annual dividend target and, over the long term, capital growth by investing primarily in securities of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

