Bisichi (LON:BISI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.43 and traded as low as GBX 51.66. Bisichi shares last traded at GBX 55, with a volume of 56,401 shares traded.

Bisichi Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £5.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 59.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 85.74.

Bisichi Company Profile

Bisichi PLC engages in the coal mining and processing activities in South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery, a coal mining and washing operation located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It is also involved in the retail property investment and residential property development activities in the United Kingdom, as well as share dealing business. The company was formerly known as Bisichi Mining Plc and changed its name to Bisichi PLC in March 2020. Bisichi PLC was incorporated in 1910 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

