BioSyent (CVE:RX) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.00 and last traded at C$14.00, with a volume of 7977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.55.

Separately, Bloom Burton upgraded shares of BioSyent from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.83. The company has a market cap of C$157.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia. It offers Tibella, a hormone replacement therapy consisting of tibolone; Inofolic, a natural health product to address polycystic ovarian syndrome symptoms; RepaGyn, a vaginal suppository for the healing of the vaginal mucosa, as well as for the treatment of vaginal dryness caused by aging, menopause, stress, and chemotherapy; and Gelclair, a gel formulated to aid the pain or oral mucositis.

