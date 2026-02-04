Benjamin Machinas Beneski Sells 7,549 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) SVP Benjamin Machinas Beneski sold 7,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $13,059.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 210,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,597.56. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Allogene Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4%
Shares of NASDAQ ALLO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.80. 6,031,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,604,055. The company has a market capitalization of $404.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.78.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ALLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.
Allogene Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing allogeneic, or “off-the-shelf,” chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) therapies to treat a range of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company leverages gene-editing technologies to generate universally compatible engineered T cells, aiming to overcome the limitations of patient-specific CAR T approaches such as manufacturing delays, variable product quality and treatment resistance.
The company’s pipeline includes multiple allogeneic CAR T candidates targeting key antigens in blood cancers.
