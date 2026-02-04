Benjamin Machinas Beneski Sells 7,549 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) SVP Benjamin Machinas Beneski sold 7,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $13,059.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 210,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,597.56. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.80. 6,031,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,604,055. The company has a market capitalization of $404.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.78.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,020,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after buying an additional 761,642 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 23.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,079,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,168 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 177.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,853,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 435,389 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,571,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

ALLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Allogene Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing allogeneic, or “off-the-shelf,” chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) therapies to treat a range of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company leverages gene-editing technologies to generate universally compatible engineered T cells, aiming to overcome the limitations of patient-specific CAR T approaches such as manufacturing delays, variable product quality and treatment resistance.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple allogeneic CAR T candidates targeting key antigens in blood cancers.

