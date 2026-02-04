Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 1.43%.Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Benchmark Electronics updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.530-0.590 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Benchmark Electronics’ conference call:

Q4 beat and margin strength: Fourth-quarter revenue was $704 million (up high-single digits) and non-GAAP EPS of $0.71 topped guidance, with non-GAAP gross margin of 10.6% and operating margin of 5.5%, showing leverage in the model.

Fourth-quarter revenue was $704 million (up high-single digits) and non-GAAP EPS of $0.71 topped guidance, with non-GAAP gross margin of 10.6% and operating margin of 5.5%, showing leverage in the model. Full-year cash and earnings resilience: Fiscal 2025 revenue was $2.66 billion (flat YoY) while non-GAAP EPS rose to $2.40, the company generated $85 million of free cash flow, ended with net cash of $111 million, and returned capital via $24 million of dividends and $27 million of buybacks (≈$123M authorization remaining).

Fiscal 2025 revenue was $2.66 billion (flat YoY) while non-GAAP EPS rose to $2.40, the company generated $85 million of free cash flow, ended with net cash of $111 million, and returned capital via $24 million of dividends and $27 million of buybacks (≈$123M authorization remaining). Bookings and investments in growth markets: Management reported meaningful bookings momentum in space, MedTech, and enterprise AI and is investing—including a fourth Penang precision-technology building and increased production CapEx (guidance ~2–2.5% of revenue)—to support those ramps.

Management reported meaningful bookings momentum in space, MedTech, and enterprise AI and is investing—including a fourth Penang precision-technology building and increased production CapEx (guidance ~2–2.5% of revenue)—to support those ramps. Semi-cap outlook improving: Semicap was soft in Q4 (down QoQ and YoY) but management says customer signals point to an earlier-than-expected recovery in 2026 and they have been adding capacity and planning to capture that upside.

Semicap was soft in Q4 (down QoQ and YoY) but management says customer signals point to an earlier-than-expected recovery in 2026 and they have been adding capacity and planning to capture that upside. Non-cash adjustments recorded: During year-end close Benchmark corrected prior immaterial tax errors (aggregate $8.7M increase to income tax expense) and took an $11.1M non-cash impairment on assets at an Arizona facility; company says cash taxes and operating cash flow were unaffected but will update prior-period filings.

NYSE BHE opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 1.03. Benchmark Electronics has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average is $42.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHE. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,748.83. The trade was a 22.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 8,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $382,532.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 53,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,086.66. This trade represents a 14.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,029,458. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 215.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark’s offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

