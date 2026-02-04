Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $12.95 Million Investment in DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF $DABS

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DABS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 253,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,945,000. DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DABS. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Paladin Wealth LLC grew its position in DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,194,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,191,000.
DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.93.
About DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF
The Doubleline ABS ETF (DABS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest broadly in asset-backed, fixed income securities denominated in USD from both private and government sectors. The ETF targets an average duration of 1-6 years and mainly investment grade securities. DABS was launched on Feb 28, 2025 and is issued by DoubleLine.
