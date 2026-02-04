Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.63 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $221.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $223.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

