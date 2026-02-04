Bank of America Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

Bank of America has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Bank of America has a payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of America to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Bank of America Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.61. The company had a trading volume of 40,332,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,462,336. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.70. The firm has a market cap of $406.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Further Reading

