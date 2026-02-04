AXS Investments LLC Makes New $3.25 Million Investment in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ $SQQQ

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 213,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,000. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ comprises approximately 1.4% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AXS Investments LLC owned 0.09% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 47.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 100.8% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 600.0% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $289.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.76.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a $1.5055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.9%.

(Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market. The Fund invests in derivatives. It also invests in short-term cash instruments, which have a remaining maturity of 397 days or less and exhibit high quality credit profiles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.