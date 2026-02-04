Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $10,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $1,209,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $213.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.36.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $186.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.10. Avery Dennison Corporation has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $190.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison’s offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

