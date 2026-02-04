Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 1,391 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values Added Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. EWA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 55.2% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Key Meta Platforms News

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street has been upgrading Meta and lifting price targets after the company's strong Q4 print and exceptionally strong Q1 revenue guide, supporting upside expectations.

Positive Sentiment: Several brokerages reiterated/raised ratings — examples include Cantor Fitzgerald bumping its target to $860 and Barclays keeping an Overweight — reinforcing the buy-side view that fundamentals and ad recovery justify higher multiples.

Neutral Sentiment: Macro/tech headlines around AI capex are creating mixed market reactions: Meta's AI investments and infrastructure plans underpin growth but also increase near-term spending volatility; that ambiguity is tempering momentum.

Neutral Sentiment: Meta is locking in off-grid power for hyperscale data needs (reported prepayment/agreements with SMR developers), which secures energy for AI workloads but implies long-dated infrastructure commitments. This is strategic but capital-intensive.

Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators warn that AI capex and Reality Labs spending are rising quickly; several notes caution that mounting expenses could compress margins if revenue acceleration slows.

Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk: India's top court questioned WhatsApp's data-sharing with Meta entities and warned a ban could be reimposed — a tangible legal/regulatory headwind in a major market.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $691.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $655.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $695.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 price objective (up previously from $870.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $815.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $785.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.50.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.46, for a total value of $1,590,690.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,962,956.64. This represents a 21.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $429,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,306. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,077 shares of company stock valued at $23,955,958. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

