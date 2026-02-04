Auxano Advisors LLC Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF $RPG

Auxano Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,503 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPG. Gimbal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $16,009,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,586,000. Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 135,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tableaux LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.24. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

