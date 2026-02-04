Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATLCP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.66. 2,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,656. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87. Atlanticus has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer financial products and services in the United States. The company specializes in originating, underwriting and servicing unsecured credit card receivables for non-prime consumers nationwide. Atlanticus partners with independent sales organizations and program managers to deliver private-label and co-branded credit card programs under the Mastercard and Visa networks.

Beyond card issuance, Atlanticus operates a technology-driven servicing platform that manages billing, collections and customer support for both proprietary and third-party credit programs.

