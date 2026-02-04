Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Takes $2.95 Million Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. $WTM

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 107,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,275,000 after buying an additional 31,070 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,445,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at White Mountains Insurance Group

In other news, Director Philip A. Gelston sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,048.51, for a total transaction of $338,004.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,063.68. This trade represents a 9.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $2,056.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.36. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $1,648.00 and a one year high of $2,143.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,053.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,910.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $72.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $57.00 by $15.21. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based diversified insurance and financial services holding company organized in 1985 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. The company operates through a portfolio of insurance, reinsurance and specialty finance businesses, offering a blend of underwriting expertise and investment management to institutional clients worldwide. As a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WTM), White Mountains seeks to generate long-term shareholder value by combining disciplined capital management with strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives.

Through its principal operating subsidiaries—most notably Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

