Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Invests $1.87 Million in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 156.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,439,000 after buying an additional 884,808 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,277,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,955,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 295.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 315,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,368,000 after acquiring an additional 235,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,315,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,638,000 after purchasing an additional 187,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting IDEXX Laboratories this week:

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.1%

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total value of $6,628,979.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,149 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,937.66. This represents a 30.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $632.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $700.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $663.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.14 and a 1-year high of $769.98.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 24.62%.The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $783.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.