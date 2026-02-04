Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.70 and traded as high as GBX 1.79. Asiamet Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.78, with a volume of 2,725,536 shares trading hands.

Asiamet Resources Trading Up 1.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of £60.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tony Manini sold 14,709,577 shares of Asiamet Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2, for a total transaction of £294,191.54. Also, insider Eva Armila Djauhari acquired 7,911,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 per share, with a total value of £158,222.30. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Asiamet Resources Company Profile

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan. The company was formerly known as Kalimantan Gold Corporation Limited and changed its name to Asiamet Resources Limited in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

