Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF $FV

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,972 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $8,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FV. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

FV stock opened at $66.48 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $68.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.1355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

