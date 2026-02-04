Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 91,258 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,258 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned 0.20% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $12,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,226,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,632,000 after buying an additional 83,365 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,719.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,675,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473,262 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,499,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,299,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,092,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,239,000 after purchasing an additional 91,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 58.0% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 1,832,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,615,000 after purchasing an additional 672,400 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.0683 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum. FPE was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

