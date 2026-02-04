Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 7,207 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.6% of Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $24,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $30,000. Navigoe LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $616.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $620.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $601.69. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.