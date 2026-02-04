Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 255.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,928 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $14,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 86,126,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,396,000 after buying an additional 629,015 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,869,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,387,000 after buying an additional 136,223 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,656,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,801,000 after acquiring an additional 786,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 6,272,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,027,000 after acquiring an additional 86,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FBND stock opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average of $46.21. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

