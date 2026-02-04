Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Asahi Kasei Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.65 and last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 2914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.4150.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Asahi Kasei to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Asahi Kasei Trading Up 5.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.43.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.64%.The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion.

Asahi Kasei Corp., headquartered in Tokyo, is a diversified Japanese manufacturer with operations spanning chemicals, homes, health care and electronics. Established in 1931, the company has grown from its origins in ammonia production to become a global supplier of advanced materials and solutions. Its broad product portfolio serves customers across Asia, Europe and the Americas, emphasizing innovation in polymer science, life sciences and residential construction.

Within its material science division, Asahi Kasei produces performance plastics, synthetic fibers and specialty chemicals used in automotive, consumer goods and industrial applications.

