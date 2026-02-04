Anixa Biosciences’ (ANIX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 228.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ANIX. Wall Street Zen raised Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anixa Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANIX opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.53. Anixa Biosciences has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $5.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Anixa Biosciences

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Arnold M. Baskies purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,400. This trade represents a 8.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Anixa Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology and infectious disease company developing novel cell-based immunotherapies and vaccine platforms. Through its Anixa Therapeutics division, the company is advancing antibody and T-cell modalities, including an ovarian cancer immunotherapy candidate and a COVID-19 vaccine leveraging a proprietary virus-like particle (VLP) technology. Its research pipeline emphasizes modular vaccine design and personalized cancer cell therapy aimed at inducing durable immune responses against solid tumors.

In parallel, Anixa Diagnostics is developing the ADAPT diagnostic platform, a high-throughput proteomics approach using engineered peptides derived from spider venom.

