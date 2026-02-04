Andrew Callos Sells 886 Shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Callos sold 886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $55,020.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 50,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,324. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrew Callos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, Andrew Callos sold 15,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $904,200.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Andrew Callos sold 1,798 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $112,590.76.

On Monday, December 29th, Andrew Callos sold 1,809 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $112,953.96.

On Monday, December 8th, Andrew Callos sold 1,042 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $68,730.32.

On Friday, December 5th, Andrew Callos sold 52,486 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $3,461,451.70.

CYTK opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.23. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $70.98. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 million. Cytokinetics’s revenue was up 318.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,697,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $1,182,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $1,359,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,532,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,122,000.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc is a late‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small‐molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company applies its proprietary insights in muscle biology to address diseases characterized by impaired muscle performance. Its research spans both cardiac and skeletal muscle targets, aiming to deliver innovative medicines for conditions with significant unmet medical need.

The company’s most advanced program, omecamtiv mecarbil, is being evaluated for the treatment of heart failure by enhancing cardiac muscle contractility.

