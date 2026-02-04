Anderson Financial Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF $HMOP

Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 123,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,000. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF comprises about 2.9% of Anderson Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC owned 0.80% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HMOP. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,835,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,513,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,924,000 after buying an additional 275,975 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 332.2% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 175,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 135,211 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 461.5% in the second quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 92,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 75,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,474,000.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average is $38.95. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.1068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%.

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

