Analysts Set FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV) Target Price at $211.83

FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.8333.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of FirstService from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of FirstService from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on FirstService from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $154.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.58. FirstService has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $209.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 79.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,880,000 after purchasing an additional 141,152 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in FirstService by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 59,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 17,072 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 6,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, founded in 1989 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is a leading provider of property services in North America. The company operates through two principal segments—FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands—offering a broad range of services to residential, commercial and homeowner association clients.

FirstService Residential delivers community management, financial oversight and consulting services to thousands of residential communities across the United States and Canada.

