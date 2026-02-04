Amplify Cybersecurity ETF $HACK Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $75.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.85. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $61.59 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.0597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services.

