American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases Earnings Results

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.47, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 9.66%.American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. American Financial Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 11.000-11.000 EPS.

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE AFG opened at $129.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.10. American Financial Group has a one year low of $114.73 and a one year high of $150.02.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

Institutional Trading of American Financial Group

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,777 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $253,240.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,363. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in American Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFG. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut American Financial Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: AFG) is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Through its flagship subsidiary, Great American Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad range of specialty insurance products for commercial and industrial clients, including inland marine, excess and surplus lines, executive liability, and environmental liability coverage. In addition, American Financial Group offers supplemental accident and health insurance and assumes reinsurance risks from other insurers, helping to diversify its underwriting portfolio.

The company traces its roots to 1946, when it was founded by Carl Lindner, Sr.

