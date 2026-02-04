Shares of Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.43 and traded as low as GBX 58.40. Amedeo Air Four Plus shares last traded at GBX 60.20, with a volume of 304,052 shares.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 63.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 64.26. The stock has a market cap of £154.91 million and a P/E ratio of 7.24.

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The company reported GBX 2.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Amedeo Air Four Plus had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amedeo Air Four Plus will post 425.0000172 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

