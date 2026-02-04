Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PINE shares. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, October 27th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.50 target price on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PINE

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of PINE stock opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $18.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -325.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,621,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 25.1% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 692,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 138,770 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,216,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 90,320 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter worth $1,012,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 74.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 141,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 60,115 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net lease properties. The company focuses on sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions with food and beverage companies, targeting facilities that support production, distribution and processing operations. By structuring long-term, triple-net leases, Alpine Income Property Trust seeks to deliver stable, predictable cash flow while allowing tenants to unlock capital from real estate assets and reinvest in their core businesses.

The company’s portfolio is diversified across multiple U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.