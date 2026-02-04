AlphaQuest LLC Lowers Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,570 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director William A. Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,838.25. This trade represents a 10.68% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $169,503.34. Following the sale, the vice president owned 201,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,097.96. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 38,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,462 over the last three months. 12.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $30.57.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.04%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday. Freedom Capital upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, December 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

