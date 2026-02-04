Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,278 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $71,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Water Works from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $149.00 price objective on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.89.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $125.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.39 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.77.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc (NYSE: AWK) is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company’s operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

