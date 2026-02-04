Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 57,000 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 822,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $113,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,457.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VT opened at $145.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.88 and its 200 day moving average is $138.44. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.89 and a fifty-two week high of $147.48. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.