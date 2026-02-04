Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 174,967 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 906,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,967 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $110,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 100.8% during the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 810.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INGR. Zacks Research upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ingredion from $143.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Monday, December 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $124.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $168.00) on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

INGR opened at $120.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.33. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $102.31 and a one year high of $141.78.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 9.07%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.8 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company’s product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

