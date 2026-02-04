Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Position in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 10,106.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 482,186 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $101,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,853,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,623,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,301,294,000 after purchasing an additional 165,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,097,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,456,000 after purchasing an additional 162,477 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,708,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,641,000 after purchasing an additional 158,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5,691.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after buying an additional 152,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

PAYC opened at $124.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.07 and its 200 day moving average is $189.52. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.08 and a 12-month high of $267.76.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.62 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.86.

In other news, CFO Robert D. Foster sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $211,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,747.02. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc (NYSE: PAYC) is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom’s software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company’s core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

