Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 82,310 Shares of Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,310 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $116,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Ferrari by 227.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $580.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.67.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $330.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $365.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.22. Ferrari N.V. has a 52 week low of $328.00 and a 52 week high of $519.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.15. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 44.20%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Ferrari from “strong sell” to “hold,” reducing near-term downside pressure from that particular sell-side view. Zacks upgrade

Zacks Research upgraded Ferrari from “strong sell” to “hold,” reducing near-term downside pressure from that particular sell-side view. Positive Sentiment: Ferrari expanded its treasury/share-buyback activity, reporting €57.6M of repurchases under the €250M tranche by Jan. 30, 2026 — a shareholder-friendly move that can support the share price and EPS. TipRanks: buybacks

Ferrari expanded its treasury/share-buyback activity, reporting €57.6M of repurchases under the €250M tranche by Jan. 30, 2026 — a shareholder-friendly move that can support the share price and EPS. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage/comparison pieces and previews (e.g., RACE vs. Gentex) are informational but unlikely to move the stock materially unless they surface new fundamental data. RACE vs Gentex

Coverage/comparison pieces and previews (e.g., RACE vs. Gentex) are informational but unlikely to move the stock materially unless they surface new fundamental data. Neutral Sentiment: Preview stories noting Ferrari is projected to post earnings soon keep attention on the upcoming report; such reminders can amplify volatility but aren’t directional by themselves. Earnings projection

Preview stories noting Ferrari is projected to post earnings soon keep attention on the upcoming report; such reminders can amplify volatility but aren’t directional by themselves. Neutral Sentiment: Car-culture and media items (drag-race video, F1 coverage mentioning Ferrari relationships) raise brand awareness but have limited near-term impact on fundamentals. Drag race video

Car-culture and media items (drag-race video, F1 coverage mentioning Ferrari relationships) raise brand awareness but have limited near-term impact on fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Items about individuals named Ferrari (scholarships, CEO of other firms) are unrelated to Ferrari N.V. and unlikely to affect the stock. Adam Ferrari scholarship

Items about individuals named Ferrari (scholarships, CEO of other firms) are unrelated to Ferrari N.V. and unlikely to affect the stock. Negative Sentiment: A Zacks earnings preview flagged that Ferrari may lack the setup for an earnings beat in its upcoming report, which can sap momentum and increase downside risk around the print. Zacks earnings preview

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company’s core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

