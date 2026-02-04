Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 130,987 Shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 51.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 385,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 130,987 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $85,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNV. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $241,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $238.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.67. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $137.05 and a fifty-two week high of $273.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.47.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 59.48% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $487.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.87%.

FNV has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $247.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

Franco-Nevada Corporation is a Toronto-based royalty and streaming company that specializes in securing and managing long-term interests in mining properties. The firm focuses primarily on precious metals, particularly gold, while also holding interests related to silver, copper, platinum-group metals and select base metals. Rather than operating mines directly, Franco-Nevada acquires royalty and streaming agreements that entitle it to a percentage of production or revenue from producing and developing assets in exchange for upfront or staged financing.

The company’s business model centers on providing capital to mining companies in return for a sustained share of production or metal revenue, which can reduce exposure to operating and capital cost risks typical of mine operators.

