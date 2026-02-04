Alliance Laundry (NYSE:ALH) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Hold

Alliance Laundry (NYSE:ALH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Alliance Laundry in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sell (d+)” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Alliance Laundry in the 4th quarter worth $14,951,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Alliance Laundry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Laundry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,105,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Laundry during the 4th quarter valued at $76,161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Alliance Laundry during the 4th quarter valued at $19,411,000.
Alliance Laundry Systems (NYSE: ALH) is a manufacturer and distributor of commercial and residential laundry equipment and related services. The company designs, produces and sells a range of coin-operated and vended machines, on-premises washers and dryers, and allied equipment for laundromats, multi-housing, hospitality, healthcare and other institutional customers. Alliance’s product strategy emphasizes durable, high-throughput machines for professional laundry operators as well as appliances geared to self-service and multi-dwelling applications.
Its product portfolio includes coin-operated and card-operated washers and dryers, stacked and single-pocket models, industrial-grade on-premises equipment, and parts and accessories.
