Alliance Laundry (NYSE:ALH) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Hold

Alliance Laundry (NYSE:ALH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Alliance Laundry in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sell (d+)” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

NYSE:ALH opened at $22.74 on Monday. Alliance Laundry has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $27.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Alliance Laundry in the 4th quarter worth $14,951,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Alliance Laundry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Laundry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,105,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Laundry during the 4th quarter valued at $76,161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Alliance Laundry during the 4th quarter valued at $19,411,000.

Alliance Laundry Systems (NYSE: ALH) is a manufacturer and distributor of commercial and residential laundry equipment and related services. The company designs, produces and sells a range of coin-operated and vended machines, on-premises washers and dryers, and allied equipment for laundromats, multi-housing, hospitality, healthcare and other institutional customers. Alliance’s product strategy emphasizes durable, high-throughput machines for professional laundry operators as well as appliances geared to self-service and multi-dwelling applications.

Its product portfolio includes coin-operated and card-operated washers and dryers, stacked and single-pocket models, industrial-grade on-premises equipment, and parts and accessories.

